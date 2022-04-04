(Photo - @stealX twitter)

Morning Start: Pizza Hut’s kale usage

Your morning start for Monday, April 4

Good morning and happy Monday! Let’s get your great week started!

Fun Fact:

On this day

In 1896, gold is found in Yukon.

In 1968, activist Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated.

In 1973, the World Trade Center opens in New York City.

In 1974, Hank Aaron hits his 714th career home run, tying Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1975, Microsoft is founded.

In 1986, Wayne Gretzky sets an NHL record with his 213th point of the season.

In 1989, NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar plays in the last game of his career.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Walk Around Things Day, National Tell a Lie Day, National Vitamin C Day, National Cordon Bleu Day, National Hug a Newsperson Day and International Carrot Day. It is also National Public Health Week and National Safety Window Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway. Learn more here.

Kelowna Liberal MLAs suggest new riding and fourth MLA. Learn more here.

Lucky No. 7: Armstrong puppy born with rare green hue. Learn more here.

Trending

The season hasn’t started yet and we may have the catch of the year.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Robert Downey Jr. (57), late actor Heath Ledger (would have been 43), actress Jamie Lynn Spears (31), magician David Blaine (49), actor Eric Andre (39), actress Natasha Lyonne (43), actor David Cross (58), actress Aliyah Royale (22), actor Craig T. Nelson (78), poet Maya Angelou (would’ve been 94), actress Estelle Harris (94), retired NHL goaltender Roberto Luongo (43), and internet sensation Grumpy Cat (would’ve been 10).

Have a great start to your week, no matter how many coffees it takes to get through the day!

Okanagan

