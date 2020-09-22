Morning Start: Polar bears don’t have white skin or fur

Good morning, today is Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Fun Fact of the day: Polar Bears Don’t Have White Skin or Fur

That white fur polar bears seem to sport is actually two layers of clear fur that appear white to the human eye. Underneath that coat, their skin is actually black.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate announced

The BC Liberal Party has announced Renee Merrifield as its candidate for the Kelowna-Mission riding in this October’s election.

Merrifield appeared briefly during the BC Liberals’ news conference Monday afternoon (Sept. 21) as party leader Andrew Wilkinson introduced some of the faces vying for election this year.

“I’m running … because I love my community, I love my province and it’s time,” said Merrifield in a brief appearance by video during the press conference. “We need some strong leadership with Andrew Wilkinson to start rebuilding not only our futures but also our economy.”

Song of the Day: Shampoo Bottles – Peach Pit

Video of the day:

Football locker rooms are just awesome pic.twitter.com/JuQt3Jh2Z4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather