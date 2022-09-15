Morning Start: Prison in Germany

It’s another Thursday morning, good morning everyone! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: In Germany, it is legal to attempt to break out of prison, but if you get caught while wearing the prison uniform, that’s considering stealing.

On this day

In 1916, the first time tanks are used in war: Battle of the Somme.

In 1960, Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard announces his retirement from the NHL.

In 1997, google.com is registered on the internet.

National holidays

Today is Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day, National Cheese Toast Day, Make a Hat Day, National Linguine Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day, and National Online Learning Day.

In case you missed it

Trending

How cool is it app?! Have a pile of Lego in your house? This identifies everything you can make with it.

I have no use for this but seeing it makes me excited for the future Take a picture of a pile of legos – Brickit identifies all the pieces, tells you what you can build and gives you instructions to build them.https://t.co/ORm4n37wmJ pic.twitter.com/byxdebPyos — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) September 11, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Prince Harry (38), actor Tom Hardy (45), actor Ben Schwartz (41), actor Tommy Lee Jones (76), Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (71), and Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino (61).

Make today great! Have a good one everyone!

