(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Rainbows

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 3

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: You can only see a rainbow when the sun is behind you.

On this day

In 1956, the 1939 movie ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is televised for the first time.

In 1975, Good Morning America premieres.

In 1989, the Minnesota Timberwolves make their NBA debut as a franchise.

In 1994, Sony releases the first Playstation console.

In 2014, the One World Trade Centre opens for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.

National holidays

Today is Give Someone a Dollar Day, Jellyfish Day, National Homemaker Day, National Cashback Day, National Accessory Day, National Sandwich Day, National Housewife Day, and Project Management Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead. Learn more here.

Friends and family rally around Vernon woman fighting aggressive breast cancer. Learn more here.

Bomb threat locks down Penticton courthouse. Learn more here.

Trending

Now this is clever.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with model Kendall Jenner (27), singer Ella Mai (28), Canadian rapper Nav (33), football player Colin Kaepernick (35), and actor Dolph Lundgren (65).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Hotel vs. rental: When does it make sense to book one over the other?

Just Posted

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

Volunteers at Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s recent Thanksgiving food drive. (Contributed)
Downturn in donations a problem for Sicamous food bank

Jamie Bentley holds Forever Farm, the book she wrote to help raise money to support rescued animals her family supports. (Matty Sangster photo) Jamie Bentley of Celista holds Chubbs the chicken, one of the animals featured in Forever Farm, the book she wrote to help raise money to support the rescued animals her family supports. (Matty Sangster photo)
Salmon Arm student’s love for animals morphs into a book to support them

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020 resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery