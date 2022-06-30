Morning Start: Ravens and crows, and the snow

Your morning start for Thursday, June 30

Good morning! I know most people are waking up with the excitement of the long weekend in sight. We’re almost there, but for now, let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Crows and ravens don’t like each other but have something unique in common, they both love to play in the snow.

On this day

In 1937, the world’s first emergency phone call service is launched in London.

In 1984, Pierre Trudeau steps down as the Prime Minister of Canada after serving his second term.

In 1987, Canada introduced the one dollar coin known as the loonie.

In 1994, Tanya Harding is banned for life by the U.S. Ice Skating Federation.

In 2004, ‘Spider-Man 2’ is released in theatres.

In 2016, the Ikea museum opens where the first Ikea store was in Älmhult, Sweden.

In 2021, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction is overturned by Pennsylvania Supreme court. He is immediately released from jail.

In 2021, the B.C. Coroner’s service announces more than 100 people died from the extreme heat wave.

National holidays

Today is International Asteroid Day, National Hand Shake Day, National Corvette Day, National Meteor Watch Day, National Walk From Work Day, National OOTD Day, and Social Media Day.

This kid doesn’t have a right hand but it doesn’t stop him from playing baseball.

The limits are only in your mind! (via @hgomez27) pic.twitter.com/E322xw6fvw — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) June 28, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with boxer Mike Tyson (56), swimmer Michael Phelps (37), country singer Cole Swindell (39), and actress Lizzy Caplan (40).

Reminder: Because of the holiday, there will be no morning start for July 1.

Have a great day and a great long weekend everyone. Stay safe.

