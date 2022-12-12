Morning Start: Saved by a television show

Good morning all! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: A man who was wrongly accused of murder was proven innocent after footage showed he was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. It wasn’t the Dodgers footage that saved him though. A famous episode of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm was filmed at Dodger Stadium during the game. The footage proved the man was at the game and not at the murder.

There’s a short 40 minute documentary about it on Netflix.

On this day

In 1858, the first Canadian coins are circulated.

In 1930, Baseball Rules Committee makes many changes to the game, one of the main changes being the ground-rule double.

In 1946, ‘Tide’ laundry detergent is launched.

In 1968, Arthur Ashe becomes the first black tennis player to be ranked #1.

In 1988, ‘Rainman’ premieres.

In 2003, Paul Martin is named the 21st Prime Minister of Canada after Jean Chretien steps down.

National holidays

Today is Gingerbread Decorating Day, International Universal Health Coverage Day, and National Poinsettia Day.

This guy is trying to get his town to be known as the chicken tender capital of the world.

The Chicken Tender Capital of the World. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/ZpxCxJ70VB — Matt Shearer (@MattWBZ) December 8, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Frank Sinatra (would’ve been 107), actress Regina Hall (52), television show host Bob Barker (99), actress Jennifer Connelly (52), actress Mayim Bialik (47), and singer Dionne Warwick (82).

