Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Good morning, we made it! It’s Friday!

Fun Fact of the day: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

At a location in Tanis, North Dakota, University of Kansas PhD student Robert DePalma found a “treasure trove” of fossilized freshwater fish, trees, and marine ammonites that appear to be from the day an asteroid hit the Earth.

In case you missed it: Armed Kelowna man arrested in tactical RCMP takedown

A wanted suspect has been arrested by a tactical Kelowna RCMP team after allegedly pointing a firearm at two people.

Tactical RCMP members worked with plainclothes officers to arrest the suspect yesterday (Oct. 7) evening, a man believed by RCMP to be responsible for a series of violent interactions in recent months, in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

On Oct. 4, the Kelowna man allegedly pointed a firearm at two victims, before fleeing the area. He could not be located.

Police then learned that previously on April 22, the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at them and threatened them the first time.

The 43-year-old was successfully arrested in Kelowna yesterday, and faces numerous criminal charges. He is in custody, and expected to appear in court today (Oct. 8).

Song of the Day: Dominic Fike – Why

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Environment Canada weather

Mars jumps out from the night sky across B.C.

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers injured during arrest of distraught man

One of the officers suffered a fractured arm during the Oct. 7 arrest.

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C.’s public health officer urges businesses to ensure proper measures in place

Fourteen long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19

Indigenous, minority, young Canadians less likely to view police positively: Poll

Younger Canadians were also far more likely than older Canadians to report having had at least one direct interaction with police

RCMP officer charged with assault in Nanaimo arrest

Charge stems from December 2018 incident in which woman was arrested for public intoxication

100 films in 80 years says Cawston filmmaker

Joey Munroe is producing Walk With Me, which is being filmed in Cawston

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

