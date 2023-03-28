Morning Start: Scraunched

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you all have a great Tuesday.
Fun Fact: The longest one-syllable word in the English language is scraunched. Some think that squirreled could be included, but squirrel is intended to be pronounced as two syllables (squir-rel) according to most dictionaries.
On this day
In 1794, the Louvre opens to the public.
In 1930, Turkish cities Constantinople and Angora change their names to Istanbul and Ankara.
In 1972, Wilt Chamberlain plays his last pro basketball game.
National holidays
Today is National Hot Tub Day, National Amber Day, National Something On a Stick Day, National Weed Appreciation Day, Respect Your Cats Day and Virtual Advocacy Day.
In case you missed it
Princeton Posse assistant coach dies in vehicle crash
Trio of local women tap north Kelowna location for new microbrewery
Okanagan curlers crowd podium in BC Games competition
Trending
Caitlin Clark, the junior guard from the Iowa Hawkeyes, notched the first ever 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game, as her team clinched a spot in the Final Four with a 97-83 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday night.
Caitlin Clark is the first person with a 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament history! #MarchMadness
41 Points
12 Assists
10 Rebounds
8 Threes
3 Stealspic.twitter.com/Vum6JkFL3w
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 27, 2023
Celebrity Birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share one with singer/actress Lady Gaga (36), actor Vince Vaughn (52) and New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr (31),
Have a great Tuesday!
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
