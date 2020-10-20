Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Good morning! Today’s forecast is 9 degrees and mainly cloudy.

Fun Fact of the day: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been just 439 fatal shark attacks worldwide since 1958. That’s just 7.5 shark-related deaths per year. However, in India alone, 27 people perished from selfie-related accidents in 2015, according to the Washington Post.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In case you missed it: Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Kelowna-Mission Green Party candidate Amanda Poon has released a statement after racist and sexist graffiti was found on some of her campaign signs.

According to her statement, she learned that some of her campaign signs had been defaced and some were completely destroyed on Sunday morning, Oct. 18.

“I, along with the BC Green Party, condemn this act and bigotry in all its forms,” she said.

“And, while this is deeply unfortunate, it comes as no surprise. As a Chinese-Canadian, I’ve faced similar attacks on my name, my gender, and my race all my life.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

