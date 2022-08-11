(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 11

Good morning! We’re inching closer to the weekend! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: Snails can sleep for up to three years.

On this day

In 1866, the world’s first roller rink opens in Newport, Rhode Island.

In 1929, Babe Ruth becomes the first player in baseball history to reach 500 home runs.

In 2008, Airbnb is founded.

In 2014, actor Robin Williams is found dead at 63.

National holidays

Today is National Face Mask Day, National Son and Daughter Day, National Align Your Teeth Day, Mountain Day, Hip Hop Day, National Bakewell Tart Day, National Presidential Joke Day, and National Raspberry Bombe Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Lawn bowling, apple pies, and cherry trees: Amazing Race comes to Okanagan. Learn more here.

Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded. Learn more here.

Doctor shortage forces Vernon walk-in clinic closures. Learn more here.

Trending

Papa John’s Pizza has a new food item, thoughts?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chris Hemsworth (39), wrestler Hulk Hogan (69), actress Viola Davis (57), Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak (72), actress Anna Gunn (54), and actress Alyson Stoner (29).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat

Just Posted

Vernon’s Caitlin Gingras and Salmon Arm’s Moriah Jansen take time for a photo after their exciting performances at Canada Basketball’s 15U & 17U National Championships in Sherbrooke, Quebec from Aug. 1-6, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Two Salmon Arm, Vernon players shine at national basketball championships

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snails sleep for a long time

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm