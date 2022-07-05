(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 5

Good morning! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Starfish don’t have blood in their bodies.

Their vascular system pumps seawater throughout their tube feet and their body for them to gain nutrients.

On this day

In 1954, Elvis Presley has his first professional recording session.

In 1975, Pink Floyd debuts their first album ‘Wish You Were Here’.

In 1989, ‘Seinfeld’ debuts on NBC.

In 1994, Amazon is founded.

National holidays

Today is National Apple Turnover Day, National Graham Crackers Day, National Bikini Day, National Hawaii Day, National Workaholics Day, Pet Remembrance Day, and Mechanical Pencil Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Protestors gather again at Kelowna City Hall over Roe v. Wade reversal. Read more here.

Assault, street fight, other crimes keep North Okanagan RCMP busy. Read more here.

Man shot on Canada Day at popular party beach in Osoyoos. Read more here.

Trending

How does this happen?! What a shot!

@road_rider109 mini put trick shot 🤣 #miniput #trickshot #allskill #holeinone #skullisland #loop #lucky #whoops #golf #datenight ♬ original sound – Road_rider109

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Edie Falco (59), soccer star Megan Rapione (37), baseball star Shohei Ohtani (28), internet star Hasbulla (19), rock singer Huey Lewis (72), actor Michael Stuhlbarg (54), and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (54).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Got snow? Summertime in the Kootenays sure does
Next story
Kilted Scotsman, dog retrace steps across Canada, reinforcing climate change message

Just Posted

Shuswap FC U17 Girls (back row, left to right): Holly Overgaard (manager), Cassia Franklin, Jessica Andreasen, Olivia Lega, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Williams, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Alun Walters (coach). Front row: Ryann Decker, Janna Schneider, Payton Kerr, Sophia Torrie, Katie Overgaard, Ava Ruckle, Hilary Vukadinovic, Quinn McTavish, Sara Worton. (Contributed)
Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships

A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep

From left, Ron Tomma, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma stand with the Sxwesméllp Landmark after it was unveiled following a celebration and ceremony on June 25, 2022 in Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm. Rod and his son Tilkotmes Tomma were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Celebrating and honouring Indigenous history in Salmon Arm

Kayla and son Jaxon Butts have their photo taken with local Rapattack members who provided them with a short ride in a fire services helicopter. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm firefighters help fill adventure wishlist of child in palliative care