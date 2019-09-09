Your morning start for Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

Morning start: Summer sun gets hit with a week of showers in the Okanagan

Today’s fun fact, weather, and video of the day for Monday, Sept. 9.

The wet and soggy weekend continues into the start of the week. Here’s what you need to know to get your week started:

Fun Fact of the day:

Ever curious why the keyboard keys aren’t in alphabetical order?

Well, it actually dates back to the time of manual typewrites: When first invented, the keys were actually placed in such an order, but when people typed too fast the mechanical arms attached to each key would become tangled. Instead of advancing the machine, inventors tangled up the key order to slow down typers. So don’t worry, it’s not you.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s time to bring back out the rain jacket and boots as this week is expected to keep overcast with showers.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A Kamloops man was arrested for firing a paintball gun at moving vehicles and threatening people with it, RCMP announced over the weekend. Read about that story here.

Video of the day:

Can you say awkward???

READ MORE: Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s first Chick-fil-A opens to protests over owner’s record on gay issues

Just Posted

Brain surgery for Salmon Arm woman with Parkinson’s on the way

After more than two years on the waitlist, resident is joyous about upcoming operation

Shuswap non profits look to future after alternative approval process for funding is denied

Voters halted a bylaw which would have provided stable funding to two community groups.

Firefighters gain control over wildfire burning near Merritt

A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires

Wildfire found northwest of Sicamous

Weather is creating access issues for crews tasked with extinguishing the fire.

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Click the link to see what will follow last night’s thunder storm.

Video: Shuswap lightning storm puts on a show

flashes of lightning turned evening into day as the storm rolled over the region.

Sorrento Village Farmers Market celebrates big birthday

‘Come for the freshness, stay for the fun’

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Man arrested for firing paintballs at passing vehicles in Kamloops

Police say man also threatened a pedestrian before he was arrested.

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Most Read