Morning Start: Sweden blood banks text donors when their blood is used

Fun Fact: In Sweden, blood banks notify blood donors via text message when their blood is being used for a patient.

The blood bank started the initiative as a way to gain awareness that more blood donations were needed. “Above all we believe it makes our donors come back to us, and donate again,” said Karolina Blom Wilberg, a communications manager at the Stockholm blood service.

On this day

In 1775, the first U.S. joint stock company (to make cloth) offers shares at 10 cents.

In 1825, Britain and Russia established the Canada-Alaska border.

In 1935, planes are not allowed to fly over the White House anymore.

In 1968, rock band Genesis releases their first album, Silent Sun.

In 1980, ‘Miracle on Ice’, the U.S. beats the Soviet Union 4-3 in the Olympic semi-finals.

In 2011, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake kills 161 people in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In 2018, the U.S. women’s hockey team wins their first gold medal in 20 years, beating Canada 4-3 in the shootout.

In 2021, the U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 500,000 people. That is more U.S. deaths than World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Be Humble Day, National Margarita Day, National Walking the Dog Day, Cook a Sweet Potato Day, World Spay Day, and World Thinking Day.

College baseball and softball was back this weekend in the U.S.; how about this catch by Louisana State University (LSU) centre-fielder Ciara Briggs.

CIARA BRIGGS THROUGH THE WALL TO ROB THE HR!!#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/zhYru4LXPn — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) February 20, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with former U.S. President George Washington, actress Drew Barrymore (46), reality star Steve Irwin (would’ve turned 60), actress Julia Walters (72), retired NBA star Julius Irving (72), and PGA golfer Vijay Singh (59).

