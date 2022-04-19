Morning Start: Tanzania’s laughing epidemic in 1962

Happy Tuesday! Grab your cup of coffee and let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: In 1962, an epidemic of uncontrollable laughter (mass hysteria) broke out in Tanzania. It started on Jan. 31 with three schoolgirls and spread throughout the school. It mostly affected kids from ages 12-18 and the school was forced to close as of March 18th because the kids were unable to focus on their schoolwork or the teachers. It spread to a few neighbourhoods and more than 1,000 people were infected. The symptoms lasted in the range of a few hours to 16 days.

On this day

In 1775, the American Revolution starts in Lexington, Massachusetts.

In 1915, Canadian Édouard Fabre wins the 19th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1926, Canadian Johnny Miles wins the 30th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1937, Canadian Walter Young wins the 41st annual Boston Marathon.

In 1943, Canadian Gerard Cote wins the 47th annual Boston Marathon. It was his second of four times winning the event.

In 1948, the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) television network debuts.

In 1960, MLB players wear their last names on their jerseys for the first time.

In 1971, Charles Manson is sentenced to life in prison for murdering actress Sharon Tate.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Garlic Day, Wear Pajamas to Work Day, and Undergraduate Research Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Kelowna General Hospital. Learn more here.

West Kelowna council will be discussing a proposed Campbell Road development today. Learn more here.

An ex-Vernon Vipers captain scored five goals in one game in his rookie pro season. Learn more here.

Trending

This guy was just trying to do something nice for his girlfriend.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Kate Hudson (43), actor Hayden Christensen (41), actor Simu Liu (33), actor James Franco (44), tennis player Maria Sharapova (35), actress Ali Wong (40), WNBA star Candace Parker (36), and actress Ashley Judd (54).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan