Morning Start: Tarantulas can keep small frogs as pets

Your morning start for Thursday, June 23

Good morning and happy Thursday everyone! Keep grinding until the weekend, we’re almost there! Let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Tarantulas sometimes keep small frogs as pets! The two help each other out in many ways.

On this day

In 1976, the CN Tower in Toronto opens.

In 1980, the ‘David Letterman Show’ premiers on NBC as a daytime show.

In 1989, ‘Batman’ starring Jack Nicholson premieres.

National holidays

Today is National Hydration Day, National Pink Day, National Porridge Day, National Typewriter Day, and Women in Engineering Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Westbank First Nation issues water quality advisory for some customers. Learn more here.

Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan. Learn more here.

Vancouver Canucks ‘honoured’ to bring Young Stars Classic back to Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Charles Barkley joining the Sportsnet broadcast during game three of the Stanley Cup finals the other night was perfect.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Jason Mraz (45), television show host Randy Jackson (66), actress Melissa Rauch (42), actor Joel Edgerton (48), and singer KT Tunstall (47).

Make today yours! Have a great day everyone!

