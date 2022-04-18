(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The accurate temperature

Your morning start for Monday, April 18

Good morning and happy Monday! Hope you had a great and relaxing long weekend. Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Weather temperatures are taken in areas with shade because it’s more accurate.

On this day

In 1869, the first international cricket match takes place in San Francisco.

In 1898, Canadian Ron McDonald wins the second annual Boston Marathon.

In 1906, a fire and earthquake in San Francisco destroys 75 per cent of the city and kills almost 4,000 people.

In 1908, Canadian boxer Tommy Burns retains his world heavyweight title.

In 1910, Canadian Fred Cameron wins the 14th annual Boston Marathon.

In 1924, the first crossword puzzle book is published.

In 1966, Bill Russell becomes the first African-American coach in NBA history.

In 1977, Canadian Jerome Drayton wins the 81st annual Boston Marathon.

In 1982, the Canada Constitution Act replaces the British North America Act.

In 1995, NFL quarterback Joe Montana announces his retirement.

In 1998, the Indianapolis Colts select quarterback Peyton Manning first overall in the NFL draft.

In 1999, Wayne Gretzky plays in his final game in the NHL.

In 2008, NBA owners approve the relocation of the Seattle Supersonics to Oklahoma City.

In 2020, Canada’s worst mass shooting kills 18 people in Nova Scotia.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Easter Monday, Adult Autism Awareness Day, Tax Day, National Animal Crackers Day, National Linesman Appreciation Day, and National Velociraptor Awareness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Trending

That’s got to hurt…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with reality television star Kourtney Kardashian (43), late night television host Conan O’Brien (59), actress Alia Shawkat (33), actress America Ferrera (38), Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera (39), actor David Tennant (51), actor Eric McCormack (59), and actor Rick Moranis (69).

Have a great start to your week!

Okanagan

