a-list

Morning Start: The Central Okanagan A-List contest is back

Your morning start for Thursday, Feb. 23

Good morning Okanagan and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Want to show your support to a local Kelowna business, company, or person in Kelowna and win a wine tour? The Central Okanagan A-List contest is back, brought to you by Kelowna Capital News! All the information can be found here.

On this day

In 1896, the Tootsie Roll is introduced.

In 1968, NBA star Wilt Chamberlain becomes the first player ever to reach 25,000 career points.

In 1975, due to an energy crisis, the U.S. starts daylight savings two months early.

In 1985, college basketball coach Bobby Knight famously throws a chair onto the court.

In 1985, Patrick Roy makes his NHL debut for the Montreal Canadiens.

In 1999, Eminem released his first album ‘The Slim Shady LP’.

In 2014, Canada defeats Sweden 3-0 in the gold medal game of the Sochi Winter Olympics to close out the Games.

National holidays

Today is National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day, Play Tennis Day, National Banana Bread Day, and National Dog Biscuit Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

It’s good! Super Bowl lottery ticket converts into win in West Kelowna. Learn more here.

Kelowna-produced TV show puts spotlight on mental health. Learn more here.

The journey from Ukraine to Penticton and a new life. Learn more here.

Trending

This guy is having a tough day…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Dakota Fanning (29), actress Emily Blunt (40), actor Josh Gad (42), actor Aziz Ansari (40), and actress Kristen Davis (58).

Have a great day everyone!

Previous story
Fraser River film from 1978 restored, released by National Film Board

