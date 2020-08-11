(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Exorcist film set was haunted

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Good morning, the forecast for the rest of the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: The Exorcist film set was haunted.

Based on the book by William Peter Blatty, The Exorcist, released in 1973, stirred up quite a bit of controversy in the years surrounding its release. For starters, the set used as the home of Regan MacNeil burned to the ground when a bird flew into a circuit box. The only room left standing was the one used for the exorcism.

Even creepier, not only did actors suffer multiple injuries during the filming of the movie, two of them actually died shortly after filming wrapped—actors that played characters who died onscreen. To make matters worse, according to CBS News, when the film premiered in Rome, lightning struck a 400-year-old cross atop a nearby church.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

As the province reported 131 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend, Interior Health reported just two, bringing the total numbers of cases in the region to 391 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirteen cases across the region are active and isolated, nine of which are linked to Kelowna — which reported no new case growth over the weekend, according to the health authority.

A total of 158 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26. That marks a decrease of one since Friday, Aug. 7, likely due to a data correction.

Song of the Day: Concert for Aliens – Machine Gun Kelly

 

Video of the day:

READ MORE:West Kelowna woman upset with RCMP response to street brawl

Most Read