Morning Start: The famous “Green Eggs and Ham” originated from a bet…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Fun Fact of the day:

Have you read Dr. Seuss’s famous “Green Eggs and Ham?”

Dr. Seuss wrote “Green Eggs and Ham” on a bet that he couldn’t write a book with 50 or fewer words. The bet was made in 1960 with Bennett Cerf, the co-founder of Random House, and was for $50 (estimated $382 today). Of course, Dr. Seuss who is also known as Theodore Geisel won the bet and created an all-time favourite and his best-selling work that would later go on to become a popular animated Netflix series. Side-note: Bennett Cerf never paid up, but Dr. Seuss made a huge winning on it anyways.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Forecasted snow will keep piling up throughout the Okanagan regions until later this afternoon when mixed precipitation begins and continues overnight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

With a significant amount of snow slated to fall this week, parking bans on snow routes are now in effect around the city. Read more here.

Video of the day:

We’re holding back happy tears too, don’t worry.

ALSO READ: ‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

