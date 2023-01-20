(@artoflostandcan/Twitter)

(@artoflostandcan/Twitter)

Morning Start: The first animated movie

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 20

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday and weekend started!

Fun Fact: The first animated movie wasn’t made by Disney or even in North America.

It was made in 1917 in Argentina.

On this day

In 1949, the first televised parade was viewed by 10 million people.

In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

In 1993, actress Aubrey Hepburn dies at age 63.

In 1995, the 1994-95 NHL season starts after a long strike.

In 1998, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ premieres.

In 2006, ‘High School Musical’ debuts and becomes the Disney Channel’s most successful television movie.

In 2008, ‘Breaking Bad’ premieres.

In 2022, Meat Loaf dies at 74.

National holidays

Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day, National Penguin Day, National DJ Day, International Day of Acceptance, National Coffee Break Day, and Take a Walk Outdoors Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna Pride Society calls out ‘deeply concerning trend’ of 2SLGBTQIA+ hate. Learn more here.

Cat terrified but uninjured after boulder slams into trailer during Keremeos rockslide. Learn more here.

Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing. Learn more here.

Trending

This is painful…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Bill Maher (67), actor Evan Peters (36), actor Rainn Wilson (57), astronaut Buzz Aldrin (93), country singer Brantley Gilbert (38), and drummer and producer Questlove (52).

Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.

Just Posted

Madison DeWitt winds up for a pitch at a Sicamous softball game. Ladies’ tournaments will return in spring 2023 and a mixed tournament is planned for July to kick off the hopeful return of the Moose Mouse Days festival. (File photo)
Sicamous softball tourneys in spring will lead up to hopeful return of Moose Mouse Days

The city’s Traffic Safety Committee looked at several roads and intersections in Salmon Arm that were the subject of concerns in 2022 and made decisions on whether action should be taken. (File photo)
Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3, 2022, to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Shuswap governments urge Interior Health to take lead on algal blooms

(Black Press media file photo)
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall