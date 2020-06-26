(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The first video ever uploaded to YouTube

Your morning start for Friday, June 26, 2020

Expect a sunny start to the day followed by some afternoon showers in the Okanagan. For parts of the Shuswap, watch for afternoon thunderstorms!

Fun Fact of the day: YouTube’s first

Uploaded on April 23, 2005, it’s the video that started it all.

YouTube’s first ever video was uploaded by Jawed Karim, the company’s co-founder. Karim is featured in the 18-second clip entitled ‘Me at the zoo,’ shot by a high school friend at the San Diego Zoo.

Karim doesn’t say much in the video standing in front of the elephants, other than tell us “the cool thing about these guys.”

The coolest thing about the video itself is what followed it. The video has since eclipsed 100 million views, and its platform’s dollar value is in the tens of billions.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

B.C. has extended how long companies can temporarily lay off workers due to the pandemic, Labour Minister Harry Bains announced in a news release Thursday, June 25. The layoff period was extended to 24 weeks, up from the 16 weeks that was declared in early May.

Video of the day:

This turkey picked a great place to show off his good looks…

READ MORE: Summerland resident marks 105th birthday

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Just Posted

Rider Express to add stops, daily trips servicing the Shuswap

Bus company receives approval from Passenger Transportation Board

Sicamous marine search and rescue responds to woman injured on houseboat, two other emergencies

High water and floating debris create obstacles for marine rescue volunteers

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP provide images of suspects in tent trailer theft

Vehicle involved described as older model black Toyota pickup

Shuswap Lake reaches new peak, could surpass 2018 level

After peaking then falling in May, rainy weather has driven the lake level back up

Stolen elephant statue heads home after recovery by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police haven’t determined yet if charges will be laid

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Thompson Okanagan safe destination: World Travel & Tourism Council

TOTA president said BC’s safety protocols not only meet but exceed the WTTC’s

Revelstoke man suing the city and RCMP for $1M after arrest

In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

Morning Start: The first video ever uploaded to YouTube

Your morning start for Friday, June 26, 2020

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Most Read