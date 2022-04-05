Morning Start: The Flamin’ Hot Cheetos success story

Happy Tuesday! Let’s have a great day!

Fun Fact: Crowd-favourite snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was developed by a janitor at Frito-Lay, who put chili powder on some rejected Cheetos and pitched it to the CEO. He is now a successful executive and a motivational speaker.

On this day:

In 1923, Harvey Firestone starts Firestone Tire and Rubber by producing inflatable tires.

In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in NBA history.

In 1997, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ debuts.

In 2012, the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians play a 16-inning game, the longest game to occur on the opening day of the season.

National holidays:

According to National Today, today is National Caramel Day, National Deep Dish Pizza Day, National Flash Drive Day, National Library Workers Day, Go for Broke Day and First Contact Day.

With Tiger Woods returning to Augusta this week to tee it up at the Masters, perhaps the greatest golf shot of all time has been making the rounds again on social media.

Tiger Woods. The Masters. The 16th. 2005. Still gives me chills. pic.twitter.com/57ofrSkdyX — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) March 31, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Lily James (33), pop singer Pharrell Williams (49), and actor Sterling K. Brown (46).

Have an amazing day everyone!

Okanagan