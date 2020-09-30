(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Good morning, today’s forecast is 24C and sunny!

Fun Fact of the day: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

The first and second verse of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” are exactly the same because the lead singer, Brandon Flowers, procrastinated and didn’t feel like writing more lyrics. The singer told Rolling Stone that he wrote the lyrics at the end of his first serious relationship. When he met his guitarist, Dave Keuning, the pair was tasked with recording a demo of the song, and since Flowers hadn’t written another verse, he just simply sang the first one again.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged group attack on teenager

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an alleged group assault on a 14-year-old boy.

The boy told police he was “roughhousing” with a friend on Friday, Sept. 25, in Waterfront Park near downtown, when he was attacked by another teenager.

The victim stated that he was on the ground, protecting his head while the youth punched him repeatedly and several other people in the crowd kicked him.

“There is a video circulating through social media that shows the violent incident. It is extremely disturbing, and we certainly understand the public outrage,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The RCMP is in the process of identifying the parties involved and determining the full story. This investigation is being taken very seriously and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that these youth are dealt with in the proper way.”

Song of the Day: Jane Says – Jane’s Addiction

Video of the day:

READ MORE:14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Most Read