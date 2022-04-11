(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The Lion King soundtrack

Your morning start for Monday, April 11

Happy Monday everyone! Hope you had a great weekend! Let’s get your week started.

Fun Fact: ABBA was supposed to work on the soundtrack for the original ‘The Lion King” in 1994. They weren’t able to work on the film because of scheduling conflicts. The film got Elton John for the soundtrack instead…pretty good trade-off.

On this day

In 1976, the Apple I computer is released.

In 1986, a 1921 Canadian 50-cent coin is auctioned for $22,000.

In 1996, the Detriot Red Wings become the second NHL team ever to win 60 games in a season.

In 2012, ‘The Avengers’ premieres.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Education and Sharing Day, National Barbershop Quartet Day, National Cheese Fondue Day, National Eight Track Tape Day, National Pet Day, National Marketing Operations Awareness Day, National Submarine Day, and National Work Zone Awareness Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with TV host Jeremy Clarkson (61), actor Tricia Helfer (48), and retired and former Vancouver Canucks Trevor Linden (52) and Alex Burrows (41).

Have that extra cup of coffee and have a great day everyone!

