(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Rain is on its way throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap. This morning we’ll review last night’s ugly fight in the NFL, and look further back to an snack innovator who chose to be buried in his most famous creation.

Fun Fact of the day:

Pringles is among the strongest potato chip brands in the world, and much of its success owes to its packaging. While the iconic cylindrical Pringles container lives on, its inventor passed away in 2008.

In 1966, Frederic Baur conjured up an idea to stack chips neatly rather than haphazardly tossing them in a bag. He invented the Pringles container for Proctor & Gamble, the original developers (Pringles is now owned by Kellogg’s).

Clearly, inventing the Pringles can was an achievement Baur wanted to be remembered for. At his request, some of his ashes were placed in a Pringles and buried with him in his grave. His children had briefly debated over what flavour should be used, but landed on the right call: original.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s likely to be some precipitation throughout the Valley today, but fortunately for those who don’t feel like shovelling, it won’t be snow. Temperatures will stay at around 8 C.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The provincial government is working with the RCMP to address a projected $10.7-million budget shortfall in the force’s provincial budget, according to a B.C. public safety minister’s statement to Black Press Media.

Video of the day:

The Cleveland Browns closed out a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, but the game ended with a vicious helmet swing by Browns’ Miles Garrett on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph that could result in a year-long suspension.

READ MORE: Vernon-based Tolko shuts BC divisions for two weeks over holidays

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Morning Start: Elvis’ manager once used a clever marketing scheme that will give you a chuckle

Just Posted

Musical key of O Canada on Salmon Arm’s Treble Clef questioned

Writer says musical notes on public art sculpture in wrong key, contractor disagrees

Changes on the horizon for paint, pesticide recycling in Salmon Arm

Bill’s Bottle Depot no longer taking paint, pesticides or light bulbs after Dec. 29

Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Decision to sell unanimously approved by club’s board of directors

Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Karen Angove Endowment Fund to benefit Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society

Shuswap resident seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

VIDEO: Kelowna brew pub opens new tasting room

Dan Taylor takes a tour of BNA’s renovated tasting room

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Okanagan man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in winery washroom

The camera was found in a washroom at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship

Most Read