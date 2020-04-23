Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

We might be in store for some dynamic weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap today. Thankfully it won’t result in a fluvial tsunami.

Fun Fact of the day:

On February 12, 1812, a series of violent earthquakes shook an area near Missouri. The tremors were the most powerful in U.S. history, with one tremor at an estimated magnitude of 8.6. People were knocked off their feet, and resulting landslides destroyed several communities.

Among the strangest effects took hold on the Mississippi River. The earthquakes caused what is called a fluvial tsunami, which actually made the river run backwards for a few hours.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a high chance of showers in the throughout the day, followed by a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon from Kelowna to Salmon Arm.

In case you missed it:

A man was arrested in the North Shuswap Thursday for assault with a weapon, failing to stop for police and other charges, but not before he rammed his car into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape.

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect https://t.co/v1KZYNMngF — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) April 23, 2020

Video of the day:

Here’s a look at how artificial intelligence can be used to monitor social distancing.

This is how machine learning checks if you’re social distancing properly pic.twitter.com/hhOoM38h3P — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) April 23, 2020

