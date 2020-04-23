(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 23, 2020

We might be in store for some dynamic weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap today. Thankfully it won’t result in a fluvial tsunami.

Fun Fact of the day:

On February 12, 1812, a series of violent earthquakes shook an area near Missouri. The tremors were the most powerful in U.S. history, with one tremor at an estimated magnitude of 8.6. People were knocked off their feet, and resulting landslides destroyed several communities.

Among the strangest effects took hold on the Mississippi River. The earthquakes caused what is called a fluvial tsunami, which actually made the river run backwards for a few hours.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

There’s a high chance of showers in the throughout the day, followed by a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon from Kelowna to Salmon Arm.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A man was arrested in the North Shuswap Thursday for assault with a weapon, failing to stop for police and other charges, but not before he rammed his car into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Video of the day:

Here’s a look at how artificial intelligence can be used to monitor social distancing.

READ MORE: Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Vernon man shares baby goat videos to show beauty amid pandemic
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Just Posted

Snapshot: Shuswap student learning in curious company

Furry friends assist Ranchero Elementary’s Sam Muddiman with learning-from-home education effort

Shuswap potter pours creative effort into supporting food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste creates unique bowls for sale, profits going to food bank

Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon

33-year-old man reported missing found on North Westside

Burglars busy in Chase and South Shuswap this month

Chase RCMP investigate thefts involving property ranging from broken fountains to a trailer

North Shuswap police vehicle rammed as officers attempt to contain suspect

Man arrested, charged after Chase RCMP pursue him up forest service road

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

UPDATE: North Okanagan school bus changes delayed

Parent/teacher upset heard by school district, which delays any changes to 2021

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Kelowna Fringe Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The inaugural Fringe Festival took place last September, featuring several local and international artists

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Morning Start: The Mississippi River once ran backwards

Your morning start for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after COVID-19 outbreak at chicken plant

John Horgan says health investigators arrived at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant on Monday

Most Read