Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Prepare for a warm one; highs around 30 C are expected in the region today.

Fun Fact of the day: Most fireproof capital city

British Columbians are no strangers to forest fires, and as wildfire season approaches it might be tempting to wonder where in the world you’re least likely to encounter one. Look no further than La Paz, Bolivia.

No, the city hasn’t built the world’s most expansive fire department or erected some sort of “fire wall.” Rather because it sits close to 12,000 feet above sea level. The city’s high altitude (highest of any capital city) reduces the amount of oxygen in the air. The reduced oxygen in turn makes it difficult for fires to ignite or spread rapidly.

In case you missed it:

Vernon’s Ken Holland is “incredibly humbled” following yesterday’s announcement that he’ll be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The Detroit Red Wings’ GM for 22 seasons will joining players Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson and women’s star Kim St. Pierre in the Class of 2020.

This florally dressed mantis really nails the impression!

READ MORE: Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Most Read