Morning Start: The number of benches in Central Park

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 7

Good morning everyone! Grab your coffee, it’s time to get a kickstart to your morning!

Fun Fact: There are over 9,000 benches to sit on in Central Park in New York City.

On this day

In 1989, Wayne Gretzky wins his ninth NHL MVP award in 10 years.

In 1989, the first MLB game to start outdoors and finish indoors occurs as the Toronto Blue Jays close the retractable roof during the game.

In 1997, the Detriot Red Wings win the Stanley Cup, beating the Phildelphia Flyers 4-0.

In 2015, actor Sir Christopher Lee dies at age 93.

In 2018, the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

National holidays

Today is World Caring Day, National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, National VCR Day, and World Food Safety Day.

In case you missed it

Heat alert: Okanagan woman calls for A/C in seniors’ homes ahead of summer. Learn more here.

Serena Ryder brings mental wellness journey to Vernon. Learn more here.

Thompson-Okanagan Business Excellence Awards finalists announced. Learn more here.

Trending

What a Debbie Downer this usher was at the Cardinals-Cubs game last week…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with R&B singer Prince (would’ve been 64), actor Liam Neeson (70), actor Bill Hader (44), model Emily Ratajkowski (31), actor Michael Cera (34), NFL star Christian McCaffrey (26), rapper Swae Lee (29), and rapper Iggy Azelea (32).

Do something nice for someone today! Have a great Tuesday!

