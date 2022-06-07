Morning Start: The number of benches in Central Park

Good morning everyone! Grab your coffee, it’s time to get a kickstart to your morning!
Fun Fact: There are over 9,000 benches to sit on in Central Park in New York City.
On this day
In 1989, Wayne Gretzky wins his ninth NHL MVP award in 10 years.
In 1989, the first MLB game to start outdoors and finish indoors occurs as the Toronto Blue Jays close the retractable roof during the game.
In 1997, the Detriot Red Wings win the Stanley Cup, beating the Phildelphia Flyers 4-0.
In 2015, actor Sir Christopher Lee dies at age 93.
In 2018, the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup, beating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
National holidays
Today is World Caring Day, National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, National VCR Day, and World Food Safety Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Heat alert: Okanagan woman calls for A/C in seniors’ homes ahead of summer. Learn more here.
Serena Ryder brings mental wellness journey to Vernon. Learn more here.
Thompson-Okanagan Business Excellence Awards finalists announced. Learn more here.
Trending
What a Debbie Downer this usher was at the Cardinals-Cubs game last week…
— Polar Bear Fan (@MPsMP4s) June 3, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with R&B singer Prince (would’ve been 64), actor Liam Neeson (70), actor Bill Hader (44), model Emily Ratajkowski (31), actor Michael Cera (34), NFL star Christian McCaffrey (26), rapper Swae Lee (29), and rapper Iggy Azelea (32).
Do something nice for someone today! Have a great Tuesday!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.