Morning Start: The only two cars in Ohio

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 5

Good morning Okanagan! Happy Wednesday, let’s get it started!

Fun Fact: In the state of Ohio in 1895, there were only two cars. The drivers managed to still crash into each other…

On this day

In 1857, the city of Anaheim is founded.

In 1932, new ownership changes the name from the Detroit Falcons to the Detroit Red Wings and introduce the wheeled wing logo.

In 1973, Elton John releases ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, his seventh studio album.

In 1994, the NBA shortens the three point line to 22 feet.

In 2001, Barry Bonds breaks the record for the most homeruns hit in a single season, hitting his 71st and 72nd in the same game.

In 2004, actor Rodney Dangerfield dies at age 82.

In 2005, ‘Twilight’ is published.

In 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs dies at age 56.

National holidays

Today is National Do Something Nice Day, National Walk and Bike to School Day, National Get Funky Day, National Kale Day, National Pumpkin Seed Day, National Military Podcast Day, National Kiss a Wrestler Day, Coffee with a Cop Day, International Walk to School Day, and Yom Kippur.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings. Learn more here.

Open burning season in effect for the South Okanagan-Similkameen. Learn more here.

$10-a-day child-care program comes to Salmon Arm day care. Learn more here.

Trending

What a tough go for this Michael.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jacob Tremblay (16), actress Kate Winslet (47), actor Jesse Eisenberg (39), actor Bernie Mac (would’ve been 65), astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (64), Hockey Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux (58) and Patrick Roy (57), and Canadian-Scottish politician and brewer Alexander Keith.

Have a great day everyone!! Like the national days say, do something nice today!

