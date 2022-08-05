(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The Prunus Family

Your morning start for Friday, August 5

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started!

Fun Fact: Almonds are in the same family as peaches.

What we know as a nut, the almond is part of the hard-shelled fruit from an almond tree, making it a member of the prunus family. Also included in the family: cherries, nectarines, and plums.

On this day

In 1960, Arthur Meighen, Canada’s 9th Prime Minister, dies at 86.

In 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe dies at 36.

In 1998, the North American version of ‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ debuts.

In 2012, sprinter Usain Bolt breaks his own record in the 100-metre dash at the 2012 summer Olympic games, running it in 9.63, winning the gold medal in the process.

In 2016, the 31st (XXXI) summer Olympic games open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

National holidays

Today is International Beer Day, Blogger Day, National Oyster Day, National Underwear Day, National Dash Cam Day, National Water Balloon Day, and Work like a Dog Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about online catfishing scams. Learn more here.

A Vernon resident has been hit with a fan for contravening the campfire ban. Learn more here.

More evacuation orders have been issued for the Keremeos Creek fire. Learn more here.

Trending

Huge in the early 2000s, Slam Ball is coming back in 2023!

If you don’t remember or know what it is, it’s full-contact basketball that’s partly played on trampolines.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jesse Williams (41), NBA star Anthony Edwards (21), director James Gunn (52), NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (60), and astronaut Neil Armstrong (would’ve been 92)

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Morning Start: Sliced Bread

