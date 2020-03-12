Morning Start: The Scottish have 421 words for snow

There’s a chance we’ll see more snowflakes in the Shuswap and Okanagan this afternoon, and as we deal with the last traces of winter before a sunny weekend, there aren’t enough ways to say goodbye to the snow. Unless, of course, you’re Scottish.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Historical Thesaurus of Scots was launched in 2015 and includes every word in the Scots language from the earliest records to the current day.

The academics behind the thesaurus claimed to have found 421 words for snow.

Some examples include feefle (to swirl), flindrikin (a light snow shower), spitters (small drops or flakes of wind-driven snow) and snaw-pouther (fine driving snow)

The next time you see the white stuff coming down, at least you’ll have plenty of new ways to describe it.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain in the Shuswap and Okanagan this afternoon. In Vernon the snow has arrived early.

B.C. health officials confirmed seven more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three of those cases relate to travel to Egypt, and include the first case on Vancouver Island.

