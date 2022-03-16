(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The speed of rain

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 16

Happy Wednesday, March 16!

Fun Fact: Raindrops fall at a maximum speed of 18 miles per hour.

On this day

In 1969, the Boston Bruins score eight goals in one period.

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony assault on Nancy Kerrigan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Vaccination Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Day, and Freedom of Information Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

22 new adult substance-use beds, complex care housing coming to Okanagan. Learn more here.

North Shuswap director takes helm of region’s watershed council. Learn more here.

More information needed on request for bus stop on Salmon Arm’s 10th Avenue. Learn more here.

Trending

File this under “how does this happen?” Last Sunday, the Grizzlies and the Thunder both came out for the game in their white jerseys.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Ahene Aiko (34), actress Alexandra Daddario (36), actress Lauren Graham (55), NBA star Joel Embiid (27), NBA star Blake Griffin (33), actor Alan Tudyk (51), and rapper Flavor Flav (63).

Stay Strong You Got This GIFfrom Stay Strong GIFs

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan

Previous story
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Shuswap during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Warning issued of freezing fog and slippery roads in Shuswap Wednesday morning

Sicamous semi-waterfront property owners belonging to a group calling itself the B.C. Dock Owners Coalition have hired a legal firm to assist in efforts to secure access to their docks along Mara Lake. The docks are separated from their properties by the publicly owned Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. (Google Earth image)
Legal firm proposes bylaw supporting District of Sicamous’ authority over docks along rail trail

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

The District of Sicamous has agreed to pay $30,000 for an early warning system to alert residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park in the event of a debris flood or debris flood. (Google Earth image)
Sicamous agrees to fund $30,000 for debris flow early warning system