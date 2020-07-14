Morning Start: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

Happy Humpday! The sun is shining once again.

Fun Fact of the day: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any living bird, typically ranging from 2.51 to 3.5 m (8 ft 3 in to 11 ft 6 in), with a mean span of 3.1 m (10 ft 2 in) in the Bird Island, South Georgia colony and an average of exactly 3 m (9 ft 10 in) in 123 birds measured off the coast of Malabar, New South Wales.

In the last seven months alone, there have been 15 drownings across the province, with two incidents occurring in the Central Okanagan.

The most recent drowning was that of a 65-year-old man, who was swimming in Okanagan Lake on Thursday, July 9. West Kelowna emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Boucherie Road at around 1:45 p.m.

