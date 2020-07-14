(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Happy Humpday! The sun is shining once again.

Fun Fact of the day: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any living bird, typically ranging from 2.51 to 3.5 m (8 ft 3 in to 11 ft 6 in), with a mean span of 3.1 m (10 ft 2 in) in the Bird Island, South Georgia colony and an average of exactly 3 m (9 ft 10 in) in 123 birds measured off the coast of Malabar, New South Wales.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:Lifesaving Society urges caution after two drownings in Central Okanagan

In the last seven months alone, there have been 15 drownings across the province, with two incidents occurring in the Central Okanagan.

The most recent drowning was that of a 65-year-old man, who was swimming in Okanagan Lake on Thursday, July 9. West Kelowna emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Boucherie Road at around 1:45 p.m.

Video of the day:

Not all heroes wear capes.

READ MORE:Kelowna’s COVID-19 cluster jumps to 13 cases

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of July 13
Next story
Morning Start: Big Bertha is the oldest cow to ever live

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Rotary Club doubles donations for food bank, women’s shelter

Donation matching initiative raises $22,000 for SAFE Society, Second Harvest

Morning Start: The wandering albatross has the largest wingspan of any bird

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Silver Creek residents see aircraft dropping fire retardant in direction of Falkland

Wildfire BC says no fire, crews in two air tankers and a bird dog were just practising

Majority of Salmon Arm council votes yes to controversial rezoning

Mayor and one councillor say no based on possibility that creek might be altered

Letter: Unmasked faces plentiful at Salmon Arm stores

Writer concerned residents, businesses have reverted to “old normal” too soon

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

‘Resistance’ from Interior Health puts races in Penticton on hold

It’s unknown if races planned for this weekend at the Penticton Speedway will take place

Fundraiser kick-started for Vernon woman battling tongue cancer

Woman’s four-year-old twins are the driving force behind her fight

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Oliver Town Hall reopens to public as COVID-19 test comes back negative

Town Hall was closed briefly as a staff member showed multiple COVID-19 symptoms

Lake Country beachgoers reminded to maintain distance amid COVID-19

Signage, park rangers, park patrol students in place to monitor busy beaches in Central Okanagan

RCMP to investigate hate-motivated vandalism in Summerland

Swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on house and at bandshell

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Most Read