Morning Start: There are around 2,000 thunderstorms happening on Earth at all times

Good morning, only one more day until Friday! Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: There are around 2,000 thunderstorms happening on Earth at all times

The number of thunderstorms you witness tends to depend on where on the planet you live. For instance, the U.S. experiences an estimated 100,000 thunderstorms each year. However, overall, there are 16 million thunderstorms annually on Earth. That breaks down to about 2,000 thunderstorms at all times, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Live music set to return to Kelowna

Live performances are coming back to Kelowna with a concert series set to run from Nov. 25 until late December.

Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., through its streaming service Unicorns.LIVE, will bring live music back in a safe and physically-distanced way with the launch of its new series Live @ The KCT.

The Live @ The KCT concert series will have two performances each night, with an early show at 7 p.m. and then another one at 9:15 p.m. Each performance will allow a maximum of 50 people inside the 800-plus seat Kelowna Community Theatre. Each performance will be 45 to 60 minutes long, with one of the sets being live-streamed through Unicorns.LIVE.

Acts scheduled to perform include Apollyon (Nov. 25), Andrew Johns (Dec. 3), Post Modern Connection (Dec. 4), Early Work (Dec. 4), Jodie B (Dec. 12), and Jazz Cafe Presents: Christmas Presence (Dec. 23).

Song of the Day: The Strokes – You Only Live Once

Video of the day:

attack.exe has experienced an error pic.twitter.com/8sxbk1rsZf — broken animals (@broken_animals) November 12, 2020

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases at Kelowna Secondary School

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather