(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: There are more twins being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Get out your rain boots, there’s a real chance of showers today.

Fun Fact of the day:

There are more twins now than ever before.

You might think twins are a rarity, but they’re actually becoming more common than ever. “From about 1915, when the statistical record begins, until 1980, about one in every 50 babies born was a twin, a rate of 2 percent,” writes Alexis C. Madrigal of The Atlantic.

“Then, the rate began to increase: by 1995, it was 2.5 percent. The rate surpassed 3 percent in 2001 and hit 3.3 percent in 2010. That means one out of every 30 babies born is a twin.”

Scientists believe this trend is due to the fact that older women tend to have more twins, and women are choosing to start families later. Fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization likely also play a role.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna has been home to a number of historic hotels that each have a unique story.

During this unprecedent time when many establishments are closed, the Captial News takes a trip down memory lane to look at some of the city’s most historical landmarks and architecture — past and present.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Infecting our dreams’: Pandemic sabotages sleep worldwide

Just Posted

COVID-19: Salmon Arm council turns travel money into emergency fund for non-profits

With conventions cancelled, city creates fund organizations can use to help vulnerable citizens

Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to be closed to dogs for two months

No dogs are allowed during nesting season for birds

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

Three North Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Vernon

Cash, drugs and loaded gun found after arrest; two of the men face ‘serious charges’

Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

Morning Start: There are more twins being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

Most Read