Morning Start: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

Good morning, a special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

Long-range transport of wildfire smoke from the United States has impacted air quality levels throughout much of southern BC including the Island, coastal mainland, the Okanagan, as well as the Kootenays and boundary. Localized impacts in the East and West Kootenays are expected from the Doctor Creek and Talbott Creek wildfires.

Fun Fact of the day: There was a fifth Beatle named Stuart Sutcliffe

The Scottish painter and bassist was an original member of the Beatles when they were just a club act in Hamburg, Germany. There, he met his fiancée, Astrid Kirchherr, and decided to stay behind to be with her. Only a year later, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and died at the age of 21. Meanwhile, his former bandmates would go on to become the most popular musicians in history. Over the years, many others have been given the title of the “Fifth Beatle,” including producer George Martin, PR manager Derek Taylor, and road manager Neil Aspinall.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

Nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls are to shut down in B.C., following an amended order issued Tuesday (Sept. 8) by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry’s order will also ban alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m., as well as requiring them to close by 11 p.m. if they do not continue with full meal service. The volume of music or TVs at those establishments must also be no louder than conversation level so that patrons do not have to shout, and thus spit, in the establishment.

“It’s going to be a challenging time for those businesses,” Henry acknowledged, but said that the new orders were necessary for public safety.

“These restrictions will take away that late-night temptation people have, when we know there’s been mixing [of social groups] going on and transmission is happening in these venues.”

Song of the Day: Aluna & KAYTRANADA – The Recipe (feat. Rema)

Video of the day:

Heart warming.

My dad has worked multiple jobs his whole life to support our family of 8. He’s always made sure we had everything we needed, even if that meant he had to hold off on his dream truck and drive a old beat up pick up truck. Today, I surprised my dad with it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JtBb03f4Yu — Juan-daniel Ochoa (@JuanXODaniel) September 8, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Environment Canada weather