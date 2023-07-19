Morning Start: This fun fact will make you feel old

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: On Monday, July 17, the Pittsburgh Pirates starting battery (pitcher and catcher) were Quinn Priester and Endy Rodriguez. They became the first pitcher-catcher combo to both be born in 2000 or later to start a game. Do you feel old now?

On this day

In 1980, the XXII (22nd) Summer Olympics open in Moscow, Russia. 66 countries nations boycott event because of Soviet-Afghan war.

In 1996, the XXVI (26th) Summer Olympics open in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2007, television series ‘Mad Men’ debuts.

In 2022, temperatures in parts of England exceed 40 degrees for the first time ever.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Dog Day, National Daiquiri Day, National Football Day, and Stick Your Tongue Out Day.

Ed Sheeran was in Detroit on Saturday night and he brought a Motor City legend on stage with him…

Eminem joined Ed on stage in Detroit!

They did Stan and Lose Yourself. pic.twitter.com/krhvlG0xdR — Ed Sheeran News (Fanpage) 💛 (@EdSheeran_EU) July 16, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Benedict Cumberbatch (47), and guitarist Brian May (76).

Have a great day everyone!

