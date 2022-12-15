(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 15

Good morning and happy Thursday everyone! Let’s get your Thursday started!

Fun Fact: In 1932, a man named Thomas Earl had a tough day and it ended up being his last.

Earl, a zookeeper in Cleveland, Ohio, was fired in the morning but had to finish the day. Later in the day, when he was feeding the bears, one of the bears mauled him. Police arrived and shot the bear, but also accidentally shot Earl. In the aftermath, it was determined Earl was already dead before the police accidentally shot him.

On this day

In 1925, the first hockey game at Madison Square Garden is played.

In 1939, ‘Gone with the Wind’ premieres.

In 1964, the Canadian House of Commons approved the red maple leaf flag.

In 1966, Walt Disney dies at 65.

In 1979, the board game Trivial Pursuit is developed.

In 2004, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ premieres in theatres.

In 2015, the mayor of Flint, Michigan declares a state of emergency over contaminated water.

National holidays

Today is International Tea Day, Lemon Cupcake Day, National Cupcake Day, and National Re-Gifting Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘He is fishing in the sky with dad’: Kelowna Apple Bowl crash victim identified. Learn more here.

2 dogs dead, owners in hospital after house fire in Vernon. Learn more here.

Shuswap couple’s restaurant aims to support community of farmers and artisans. Learn more here.

Trending

If you’re making your own Christmas cards, make sure you pick the right photo…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Maude Apatow (25), actor Adam Brody (43), actor Don Johnson (73), and actress Rachel Brosnahan (32).

Have a great Thursday everyone!

