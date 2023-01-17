Trans-Canada Highway (MOTI)

Trans-Canada Highway (MOTI)

Morning Start: Trans-Canada Highway

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: The Trans-Canada Highway is the fourth longest highway in the world at 7,821.4 kilometres.

On this day

In 1871, the cable car is patented.

In 1920, the first day of prohibition of alcohol comes into effect in the United States.

In 1971, the Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

National holidays

Today is Customer Service Day, Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day, and Printing Ink Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action. Learn more here.

Vehicle seized after colliding into Penticton hotel, attempting to run over a bystander. Learn more here.

First holiday away from home made special for Ukrainians in Vernon. Learn more here.

Trending

Is this the dunk of the year?!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Betty White (would’ve been 101), actor Jim Carrey (61), game show host Steve Harvey (66), former First Lady Michelle Obama (59), boxer Muhammad Ali (would’ve been 81), DJ Calvin Harris (39), retired NBA star Dwayne Wade (41), actress Zooey Deschanel (43), actor James Earl Jones (92), rapper Lil Jon (52), rock musician Kid Rock (52), DJ Tiesto (54), television show host Maury Povich (84), and inventor Benjamin Franklin.

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

Just Posted

ROOTSandBLUES favourites Five Alarm Funk get their Main Stage audience dancing on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The Vancouver band will be performing a concert at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on April 16. (File photo)
Five Alarm Funk bringing their ‘punk funk’ energy to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

Trans-Canada Highway (MOTI)
Morning Start: Trans-Canada Highway

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it is working with the Little Shuswap Lake Band and BC Parks to restart the mosquito control program in the Scotch Creek area, including Shuswap Lake Provincial Park, in 2023. (File photo)
Mosquito control returning to Scotch Creek, Shuswap Lake Provincial Park

The first cluster of skiers, competing in the 17- and 34-km events, leave the starting line of the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hundreds of cross-country skiers glide through Larch Hills in Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet