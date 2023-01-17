Morning Start: Trans-Canada Highway

Your morning start for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: The Trans-Canada Highway is the fourth longest highway in the world at 7,821.4 kilometres.

On this day

In 1871, the cable car is patented.

In 1920, the first day of prohibition of alcohol comes into effect in the United States.

In 1971, the Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

National holidays

Today is Customer Service Day, Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day, and Printing Ink Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action. Learn more here.

Vehicle seized after colliding into Penticton hotel, attempting to run over a bystander. Learn more here.

First holiday away from home made special for Ukrainians in Vernon. Learn more here.

Trending

Is this the dunk of the year?!

OH MY GOODNESS JA MORANT 😱 DUNK OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/OQsyR28lKj — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Betty White (would’ve been 101), actor Jim Carrey (61), game show host Steve Harvey (66), former First Lady Michelle Obama (59), boxer Muhammad Ali (would’ve been 81), DJ Calvin Harris (39), retired NBA star Dwayne Wade (41), actress Zooey Deschanel (43), actor James Earl Jones (92), rapper Lil Jon (52), rock musician Kid Rock (52), DJ Tiesto (54), television show host Maury Povich (84), and inventor Benjamin Franklin.

Have a great day everyone!

