Morning Start: Upcoming Kids Yes Day

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! Let’s have a great day!
Fun Fact: March 24th is Canada’s first Kids Yes Day at Scouts Canada and ahead of the day, they wanted to ask kids’ requests for fun activities. Let’s just say the results are interesting…
- 55 per cent of kids surveyed want to blow stuff up;
- 50 per cent want to do outdoor activities like camping and kayaking;
- 44 per cent want to light fireworks;
- 44 per cent want to fly an airplane or spaceship;
- 41 per cent want to ride dirt bikes;
- 40 per cent want to get close to a lion or another animal;
- 36 per cent want to light a fire on their own.
More information about Kids Yes Day can be found here.
On this day
In 1969, the Boston Bruins score eight goals in one period.
In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony assault on Nancy Kerrigan.
National holidays
Today is National Vaccination Day, No Selfies Day, Everything You Do is Right Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Day, and Freedom of Information Day.
Weather forecast from Environment Canada
In Kelowna
In Penticton
In Revelstoke
In Salmon Arm
In Vernon
In case you missed it
Running toward education: A former child soldier’s path to UBC Okanagan student athlete
Millions pledged to keep Okanagan teens out of gang life
Janet Parker donates $15K to Penticton’s Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Trending
On Tuesday night, the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals game had an alternate animated broadcast.
SHOWTIME ON BROADWAY BUT MAKE IT ANIMATED! 🎬
NHL x #BigCityGreens
Watch in 🇺🇸:@ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/HjFxy7z2a5@DisneyPlus ➡️ https://t.co/SLIuD4sOC6 pic.twitter.com/U2aU7s1hbJ
— NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2023
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Ahene Aiko (35), actress Alexandra Daddario (37), actress Lauren Graham (56), NBA star Joel Embiid (28), NBA star Blake Griffin (34), actor Alan Tudyk (52), and rapper Flavor Flav (64).
Have a great Thursday everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.