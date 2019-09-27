Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Today has a bit of everything weather-wise in the Okanagan. Especially through the Okanagan connector, as the season’s first high elevation snow begins to fall.

Fun Fact of the day:

Do you know where chocolate milk comes from?

7% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows, according to a 2019 survey. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) September 24, 2019

For the 16.4 million individuals who believe chocolate milk comes from brown comes, let us inform you differently. It’s not!

Chocolate milk is just fresh white milk, cocoa, and sugar. And if you think chocolate milk is made with contaminated or old milk, that is also untrue.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Just when we thought we could have a sunny September weekend, the clouds roll in.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The investigative findings from the homicides of three people in B.C. are being released today by the RCMP, more than seven weeks after the bodies of two teenage suspects were found in the wilderness of northern Manitoba. Read more here.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt https://t.co/qtpDC3PlUb — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) September 27, 2019

Video of the day:

One of these is not like the other…

Natalia Cuevas Huaico