(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Temperatures are cooling off and rain is on the way in the Okanagan and Shuswap. There’s a risk of thunderstorm this afternoon, and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Fun Fact of the day: water can freeze and boil at the same time

It’s a phenomenon called triple point, which occurs when the pressure and temperature are perfectly set for the three states of a substance—solid, liquid and vapour—to coexist in equilibrium. Water reaches its triple point a hair about freezing (0.01 C) and at a pressure of 0.006 atm (atmospheric pressure).

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A number of doctors and dentists in the province are calling for the use of mandatory masks in B.C. The group Masks4Canada say face coverings should be worn in all indoor spaces outside homes, in public transportation or among crowds in an open letter to Premier John Horgan, health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Video of the day:

Even dangerous animals can give you that cute look!

READ MORE: Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Just Posted

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

ICBC stats reveal where most vehicle collisions are occurring in Salmon Arm

Statistics for property damage only and casualty crashes span four year period

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Saskatchewan group overwhelmed by kindness of Sicamous, Salmon Arm communities

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Most Read