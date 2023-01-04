(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Watermelons

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Fun Fact: Watermelons are 91 per cent water.

On this day

In 2000, after accepting the New York Jets head coaching job, Bill Belichick resigns and signs with the New England Patriots.

In 2001, Michael Jordan becomes the fourth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.

In 2022, Canadian Government announces $31.5 billion settlement to compensate for the Indigenous child welfare system.

National holidays

Today is Free Flower Basket Day, National Spaghetti Day, National Trivia Day, Pop Music Chart Day, and Weigh-in Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sightings in Lake Country. Learn more here.

Housing prices on the rise around Thompson-Okanagan. Learn more here.

Missing man last seen in Enderby area on New Year’s Day. Learn more here.

Trending

This Buffalo Bills fan who travelled to Cincinnati for Monday night’s football game, stopped by the local hospital before making his way home to pray for Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in the first quarter.

Go Canada Go today in the semi-finals at the World Juniors.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NFL player Derrick Henry (29), MLB player Kris Bryant (31), and physicist Isaac Newton (would have been 380).

