Morning Start: We may have already had alien contact

Good morning and happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: We may have already had alien contact

In 1977, a volunteer for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence received a 72-second-long signal from a distant star system, 120 light-years from Earth. It was loud and sent from a place that had yet to be visited by mankind, so the guy who received it wrote, “Wow!” next to the original printout of the signal. It continues to be known as the “Wow! Signal.” Researchers have since suggested that the noise was picked up from a passing comet.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Residents gathered outside the Kelowna Law Courts on Tuesday (Aug. 25) afternoon to protest the rights of animals after Leighton Allen Labute, an alleged hamster killer, was scheduled to appear before a judge.

The protest began at 1 p.m. outside the Kelowna Law Courts, several hours after Labute made his second appearance by video since being charged earlier this year.

In May, Labute, 20, was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, all of which stem from an alleged incident of him torturing hamsters in May 2019.

Song of the Day: Want What You Got – The Beaches

Video of the Day

Interesting….

First lady Melania Trump: “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things… Whether you like it or not, you always know what he’s thinking, and that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people" https://t.co/qfvCNfJIwc pic.twitter.com/Ch65D3Plxf — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2020

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather