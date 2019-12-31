(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ actually mean?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

As the clock strikes midnight and leaves 2019 behind, you will likely hear a less than sober rendition of the Scottish tune Auld Lang Syne. You’ve heard it before, but what does it mean? What is its history? Both answers are more complex than you might think.

Fun Fact of the day:

Written by Scottish poet Robbie Burns, the song Auld Lang Syne appeared in Scottish oral tradition as early as 1588 but Burns put the words to paper in a letter on Dec. 17, 1788. The nostalgic phrase ‘auld lang syne’ translates literally to ‘old long since.’

The original, five-verse version of the poem essentially gets people singing, “let’s drink to days gone by” – a perfect toast for the New Year.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

For much of the interior snow is expected to fall throughout the day on Tuesday and continue through the night. For Wednesday and Thursday skies will be partly cloudy during the day with rain or snow expected in the evening.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Recovery efforts continue this week at the site of a Canadian National train derailment east of Mount Robson Provincial Park Thursday.

Video of the day:

Check this video out for a step by step tutorial on how to sabre a champagne bottle this New Years eve!

Read more: Highway 97 in Peachland open following crash

Read more: Sicamous’ Shea Weber to play his seventh NHL All-Star Game

Most Read