(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

As rain hits the region today, snowfall amounts of 5-10 cm are expected over the high mountain passes. Highway alerts are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Fun Fact of the day:

Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh is among the most influential figures in Western art. Like many other artists, appreciation for his work came after his death in 1890, and he spent much of his short life struggling through poverty.

Van Gogh sold one painting while he was alive, The Red Vineyard at Arles, for 400 francs in Belgium, several months before his death. In 1990 — 100 years later — his Portrait of Dr. Gachet sold for close to $150 million.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Wildlife Rescue in Burnaby released footage of ‘Peli’, an endangered pelican who became injured by a fishing line last fall. Found near death, the endangered American white pelican returned to its flock on May 19.

Video of the day:

Certain things are better when seen in slow motion; add water balloons to the lis!

READ MORE: RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Living near more trees can feel as good as a $10,000 raise

Just Posted

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Clean fill from Ross Street underpass project will be dumped for free then reused

Shuswap Dance Center students to be featured on big screen at Starlight Drive-In

Spectators will pull in, park and watch the performances from the comfort of their vehicles

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

Morning Start: What was the only painting Van Gogh sold in his lifetime?

Your morning start for Thursday, May 22, 2020

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

Most Read