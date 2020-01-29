(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Where does the hangover cure ‘hair of the dog’ come from?

Your morning start for Wednesday, January 29

The morning after a night out the town can be a rough one. Rolling over in bed you might groggily think to yourself, “maybe some hair of the dog will help.” Regardless of how well the counterintuitive cure actually works, the phrase itself has a much stranger origin.

Near the turn of the 20th Century it was believed a cure for rabies or any disease contracted from a dog bite consisted of taking a hair of the dog that bit you and placing it in the wound. This logic was then applied to drinking by Ebenezer Cobham Brewer in his Dictionary of Phrase and Fable.

“In Scotland it is a popular belief that a few hairs of the dog that bit you applied to the wound will prevent evil consequences. Applied to drinks, it means, if overnight you have indulged too freely, take a glass of the same wine within 24 hours to soothe the nerves,” the dictionary states.

One Vernon resident had an unusual guest drop by a Harbour Heights Road home, a cougar prowling around his yard in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 27.

Check out this incredibly satisfying video showing the refracting properties of a clear block against a sheet of paper!

Total Internal Reflection 🤤 • Total internal reflection is a complete reflection of a ray of light within a medium such as water or glass from the surrounding surfaces back into the medium. The phenomenon occurs if the angle of incidence is greater than a certain limiting angle, called the critical angle. • Follow : @sci.videos for More! 🌈✨ • If you like this post then must check my other posts too ! • Share with your friends ! Tag your friends? • Credits 🎥: @deejennarate • #reflection #physics #mirror #disturbing #wellaeducation #scienceart #generalknowledge #instascience #sciencenews #learningisfun #sciencefair #sciencefacts #sciencerocks #sciences #scienceteacher #sciencecenter #useful #scienceexperiment #scienceisfun #sciencenerd #experimenting #sciencemuseum #sciencerules #scienceproject #brains #subjectlight #teachergram #knowledgeofself #scienceiscool #science

Most Read