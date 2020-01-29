Morning Start: Where does the hangover cure ‘hair of the dog’ come from?

The morning after a night out the town can be a rough one. Rolling over in bed you might groggily think to yourself, “maybe some hair of the dog will help.” Regardless of how well the counterintuitive cure actually works, the phrase itself has a much stranger origin.

Near the turn of the 20th Century it was believed a cure for rabies or any disease contracted from a dog bite consisted of taking a hair of the dog that bit you and placing it in the wound. This logic was then applied to drinking by Ebenezer Cobham Brewer in his Dictionary of Phrase and Fable.

“In Scotland it is a popular belief that a few hairs of the dog that bit you applied to the wound will prevent evil consequences. Applied to drinks, it means, if overnight you have indulged too freely, take a glass of the same wine within 24 hours to soothe the nerves,” the dictionary states.

One Vernon resident had an unusual guest drop by a Harbour Heights Road home, a cougar prowling around his yard in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 27.

Check out this incredibly satisfying video showing the refracting properties of a clear block against a sheet of paper!

