Morning Start: Where two hockey legends are 17 years into their careers

Fun Fact: For all the hype around them when they first entered the league in 2005 and the rivalry between them, it’s pretty incredible this is where they currently sit on the all-time scoring leaders in the NHL 17 years later. Especially with one’s injury history.

*updated as of 4/12

On this day

In 1954, Hank Aaron plays his first major league game.

In 1970, Apollo 13 announces “Houston, we have a problem” as oxygen tank explodes on the way to the moon.

In 1979, the longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

In 1984, Pete Rose collects his 4,000th career hit.

In 1992, Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing.

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers play their last game ever in the NHL.

In 1997, Mario Lemieux plays in his last regular season game ever.

In 2003, Canadian Mike Wier wins The Masters. He became the first Canadian and first left-handed golfer to win the tournament.

In 2019, NBA coach Gregg Popovich becomes the winning coach in NBA history.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Scrabble Day, National Make Lunch Count Day, and National Peach Cobbler Day.

In case you missed it

It’s never easy when a well-loved celebrity passes away and yesterday the world lost actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried

Pulling over a self-driving car, that’s the world we live in.

Welcome to the future. Cop pulls over driverless car (because no lights?) Then Cruise goes on the lamb. (via https://t.co/mtmsIeOAUP) pic.twitter.com/ecQ5xXuSnS — Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) April 10, 2022

What would you do if you were scrolling Twitter and all of a sudden you see your Dad rocking out in a pub with Ed Sheeran?! This is what’s awesome about him: he’s a mega-star but at the same time, just wants to be a normal guy.

My dads pal with Ed Sheeran in the roost 🤣🤣 only blues pic.twitter.com/ZGgWnu2nty — SHA (@NorthBSHA) April 11, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ron Perlman (72), actress Allison Williams (34), rapper Ty Dolla Sign (40), and actor Glen Howerton (46).

