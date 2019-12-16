(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Where’s the sunniest place in Canada?

Your morning start for Monday, December 16th, 2019.

The flurries are coming…

Fun Fact of the day:

How nice would it be if you could trash those vitamin D tablets sitting in your kitchen cabinet?

Environment Canada collected the sunshine data of 26 largest Canadian cities, each with a population of over 100,000. Out of all the cities, Calgary ranked number one as the sunniest city. It receives 2396 hours of bright sunshine on an average every year and about 333 sunny days annually. Sunny but cold, in the winter months Calgary experiences temperatures falling below −20 °C on some days.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The sun may be shining in Calgary, but it’s definitely not here.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

There were no injuries in a late-night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning. Read more here.

Video of the day:

How’s that for a Christmas gender reveal?!

ALSO READ: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended after allegedly sexting assault victim

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

IN PHOTOS: CP Holiday Train rolls into Salmon Arm to a crowd of hundreds

The train featured a free concert

Chances Gaming Centre evacuated due to ‘security issue’

Patrons were evacuated at approximately 8:45 p.m.

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Column: Kid’s growing up fast on Old Town Road

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Construction on Vancouver Island spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

RCMP officer volunteers as designated driver

Princeton’s two largest employers ensure safe rides for Christmas parties

