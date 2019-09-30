(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

Your morning start for Monday, September 30th, 2019

It’s getting pretty chilly outside, but at least fall clothing looks great!

Fun Fact of the day:

On this day in history: Sept. 30, 1955, Actor James Dean, 24, is killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, Calif.

James Dean was an American actor from Indiana. He is remembered as a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and social estrangement, as expressed in the title of his most celebrated film, Rebel Without a Cause, in which he starred as troubled teenager Jim Stark.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Clad in orange T-shirts, students across the country will spend their Mondays learning about the intergenerational harm done to children at Canada’s residential schools. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

It’s almost October, get ready to get your spooky on…

ALSO READ: Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Previous story
Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Just Posted

In Photos: Shannon Sharp Learning Circle opens at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Tearful ceremony marks completion of structure in memory of loved teacher

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

Sunday looks gloomy and wet while sun is forecast for most of the upcoming week

Word on the street: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strikes around the world?

With millions of people attending climate strike rallies across the world, the… Continue reading

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

Your morning start for Monday, September 30th, 2019

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Most Read